Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

