Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,121,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

