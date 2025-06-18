Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,713 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.