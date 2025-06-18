Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 562 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

DELL opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.