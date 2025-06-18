Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

