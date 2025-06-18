Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $282,000 Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,410 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Down 0.3%

EIS stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.