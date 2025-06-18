Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

