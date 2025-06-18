Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 160,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 452,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171,836 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 173,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $64.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

