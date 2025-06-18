Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 348,300 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report) by 720.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 8.5%

NYSEARCA NAIL opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.99.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.