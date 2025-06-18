DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as low as C$0.77. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at DIRTT Environmental Solutions

In other news, Director Shaun Noll purchased 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$44,896.35. Corporate insiders own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

