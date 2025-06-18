Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as high as C$6.12. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$6.09, with a volume of 192,251 shares traded.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$757.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

