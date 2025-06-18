Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.37 and traded as low as C$19.50. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.61, with a volume of 32,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.37.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.64, for a total value of C$57,336.64. Corporate insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

