Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,718,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

