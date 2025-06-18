Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

