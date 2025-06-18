Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,023 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 386,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 330,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.