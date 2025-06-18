Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

