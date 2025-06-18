Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,045.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,049.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,049.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

