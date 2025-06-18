Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 398.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 46,348 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,407,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,454,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EYLD opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

