Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $65,828,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 656,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 545,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after purchasing an additional 367,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,878,000 after purchasing an additional 299,302 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Donaldson stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

