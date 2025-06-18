Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dnca Finance boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.58. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

