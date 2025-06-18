Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.