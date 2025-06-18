Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.2%

IR stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

