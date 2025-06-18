Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,703.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

