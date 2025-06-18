Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.