Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

