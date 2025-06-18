E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.4% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $205,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 19,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

