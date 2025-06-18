Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiBone in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SiBone by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SiBone by 20,352.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in SiBone by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,386,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in SiBone by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 102,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

SIBN opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. SiBone has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $730.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.94.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. SiBone had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. On average, analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $189,399.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,258.32. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $64,331.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,593.70. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,203. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

