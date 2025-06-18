Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,754 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 66.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.
Spire Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $79.81.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Spire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
