Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 16,663 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Premier worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Premier by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 464,710 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Premier by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 405,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 289,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $5,275,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $4,293,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Premier Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PINC stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,359.41. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,339.19. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,119 shares of company stock valued at $516,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

