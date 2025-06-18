Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,491,321.60. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $762,259 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

