Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2,028.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,486,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 567,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.79.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

