Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

