Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,185 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 63.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IDEX by 970.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

NYSE IEX opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

