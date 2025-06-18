Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 363 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE MSGS opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSGS

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.