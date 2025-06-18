Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,647,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7,763.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 45,128.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $111.11 and a one year high of $180.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.44.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

