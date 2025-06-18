Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.