Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 207,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.76. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,300. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

