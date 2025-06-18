Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 484,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after buying an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,367,162.40. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $292,891.34. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,021 shares of company stock worth $35,411,517 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

