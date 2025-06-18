Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AHLT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Stock Down 0.9%

AHLT stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

About American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

