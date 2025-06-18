Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 16,070 Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluor by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 547,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

In related news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 870,627 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLR opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

