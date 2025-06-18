Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,394,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $373.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.73 and a 200 day moving average of $375.54. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

