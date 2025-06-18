Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5,580.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen stock opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

