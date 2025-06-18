Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 34,648 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.