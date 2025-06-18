Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $122,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

