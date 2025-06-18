Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

