Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

