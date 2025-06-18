Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,276 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,999,000 after purchasing an additional 386,618 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,168,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,086 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,132,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after purchasing an additional 172,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HALO opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $70.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

