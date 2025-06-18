Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 451 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.5%

EQR opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 105.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

