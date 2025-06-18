Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 913 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

