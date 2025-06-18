Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,729 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 628,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

